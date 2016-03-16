The PlayStation VR is coming - here's how to pre-order it

After a long wait, we know the PlayStation VR is going to be in gamers' hands in October, and that it's going to cost $399/£349 - Sony announced all this at the GDC 2016 event being held in San Francisco.

What it was less clear on was how you could get your pre-orders in. Well, those of you in the UK can sign up for a Playstation VR right now at Game or Amazon UK. The price is the same on both stores: £349.99. GameStop, while not listed on Sony's site, is also taking pre-orders for two pence less.

While 'out of stock' notices have appeared and disappeared through the day, both stores are currently showing the device for sale: it's possible the first batch of units have gone, so you might be out of luck if you wanted to guarantee delivery on launch day.

For those of you in the US, Sony says pre-orders are coming soon: they should open up in the next day or so, and we'll update with more information here when we have it.