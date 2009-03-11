PS3 trumps Xbox 360 in the movie stakes

Microsoft's Xbox 360 may have the movie monopoly in the UK, with downloadable content available from Paramount, Universal and Warner, but Sony is inching ahead in the US.

Sony has signed a deal with NBC Universal which was the last major studio to allow downloadable content on the PS3.

This is a feat that Microsoft will possibly never achieve as the one major studio whose content is missing from Xbox Live is, you've guessed it, Sony Pictures.

Unless, of course, they access Sony films through the console's Netflix service.

PSP compatible

Adding Universal's content to the PS3 – which includes the movies Milk and Role Models, and TV shows The Office and Battlestar Galactica – means that the PS3 now boasts around 1,300 movies and 4,500 TV episodes. The movies and shows will also be available to download on the PSP.

Recently, Microsoft bolstered its UK movie download service with the addition of Universal. Let's hope that the content deals Sony has inked will come across the water soon, as the company has still yet to announce a UK movie download service.