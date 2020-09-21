Over the last eight months we have been searching for the UK’s best mobile phone salesperson via our Shop Idol competition in partnership with Samsung.

Shop Idol is the UK-wide search for the nation’s ultimate mobile store salesperson. Hundreds of entrants from every major retailer take part in Mystery Shops, interviews and challenges to determine their product knowledge, customer service skills and of course, their sales power!

Contestants enter Shop Idol for many different reasons, for many it’s the opportunity to boost their career, for others it’s to prove to themselves and their company what they’re capable of and for some it’s all about the recognition – and of course, the chance to win some fabulous prizes too!

Following hundreds of applications , hours of mystery shops , thousands of votes and our virtual semi final we had our final six:

Cassie Kirkham, EE

Kieron Clouston, Three

Graeme Gallagher, Vodafone

Jason Benson, Carphone Warehouse

Craig Willoughby, EE

Paul Stevenson, Three

And the winner is...

We are delighted to announce that Cassie Kirkham from EE is our 2020 Shop Idol!

"This year’s Shop Idol contest was our most hotly contested yet with strong contenders throughout the entire process from a variety of the UK’s top phone retailers,” noted Mobile Industry Awards director Mark Fermor. “The top six shone through and impressed all of the judges, but there was no denying that Cassie deserved the final title.”

Speaking to Cassie about her win, she told TechRadar Pro, “For me, winning Shop Idol 2020 has been an extraordinary achievement. I remember when the BBC aired the contest a few years ago; I had only been working for EE for about a year and I remember thinking "I can't imagine what it takes to to win something like that." My mum even called to say "Why aren't you entering that? You're perfect for it!" Well, here I am!

"It's mind boggling to think I've come so far, especially from the quiet, anxious person I was when I started out six years ago. To be recognised and appreciated for doing work I love, helping customers and getting my hands on the latest tech, has been absolutely brilliant. My store team and colleagues across Manchester have been my biggest fans, cheering me on and having full faith in me at every stage. Still, Shop Idol has been a huge boost to my own confidence; I can say I'm very happy I took the plunge to take part, not to mention how amazing it is to have won!”

“Cassie is a superstar in every sense of the word – she has great interactions with customers, is a pivotal member of her team and she brings our company values to life every single day,” said Lee Frankham, Retail Director at EE.

“It’s fantastic that Cassie has been recognised by the industry for her hard work and dedication. At EE, we’re passionate about investing in our people. Building an engaged and empowered workforce will help us continue to build stronger and more personal, local relationships and deliver standout customer experiences, now and in the future.”

