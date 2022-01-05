Dying Light 2's final behind-the-scenes video will include 'huge info drop'

Audio player loading…

Techland has announced that it will be releasing one final episode of its Dying 2 Know web series ahead of Dying Light 2's launch next month, which the developer has promised will feature a "huge info drop" for fans, as well as new gameplay.

The final episode will premiere on Twitch on January 13 at 8pm GMT / 12pm PT / 3pm ET (7am AEDT on January 14). Host Leah Alexandra will be joined by Jonah Scott, the voice of main protagonist Aiden Caldwell.

The Dying 2 Know series began in May 2021 and has been the source of several major reveals for the game, including the casting of Rosario Dawson as Lawan and that A Plague Tale: Innocence composer Olivier Deriviere had created the music.

We're hoping that Techland has got a big surprise up its sleeve for this final episode - perhaps the reveal of another star casting or a multiplayer mode? The developer may, however, just use this episode to reveal a bunch of smaller details that it hasn't yet. If you want a recap on what we've learned from Dying 2 Know so far, so you know what likely won't be covered in this final episode, Techland has handily put together this video summary of all the biggest reveals so far. Check it out below:

Dying Light 2 lives

(Image credit: Techland)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is an action role-playing survival horror game and a sequel to 2015's Dying Light Announced in 2018, the game was originally slated for a "Spring 2020" release but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Word on Dying Light 2's progress went completely silent for over a year, with Techland and the game resurfacing in 2021. A new release date of December 7, 2021 was given during the first Dying 2 Know presentation, but Techland was forced to delay it again to February 4, 2022.

Dying Light 2 will release for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. A cloud version will also be made available for the Nintendo Switch.