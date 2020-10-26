Data protection specialist moves data center to UK ahead of Brexit

Danish data protection firm Keepit has announced that it is opening its first-ever UK data center, signalling a strong vote of confidence for the country in spite of ongoing uncertainty ahead of Brexit. The company announced that a recent funding round of $30 million from investor One Peak has facilitated the expansion.

In advance of the new data center going live, Keepit will partner with digital infrastructure firm Equinix to ensure that all data remains on UK soil, satisfying government clients, as well as any business that has robust compliance protocols.

“Over the last 12 months we have been on a strong growth trajectory and we are excited to be officially entering the UK market and prioritising our investment here ahead of Brexit,” Frederik Schouboe, CEO of Keepit, explained. “The rules for data storage might not be clear going forward, but we can confidently guarantee that our infrastructure ensures all customers' data will remain in situ, with no middleware transmissions outside regions – as is common with other data centers. We are proud to be the first and only vendor with that claim.”

Keepit safe

Keepit confirmed that it had seen rising demand for its back-up and data recovery solutions, citing the impact of the coronavirus in driving businesses to take up more digital solutions. The new data center will help deliver services to the UK market, while forming part of Keepit’s international expansion.

As well as allowing Keepit to offer low latency data backup and recovery services, the new data center will also allow the company to better protect the data of its UK customers. The coronavirus has resulted in more organisations adopting digital transformation initiatives and more employees working remotely. Both of these present data loss risks that Keepit will be keen to nullify.