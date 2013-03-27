Oracle extends SPARC server line

Oracle has added two more models to its SPARC server line in the form of the T5 and M5, and made an ambitious claim that the former is based on the world's fastest microprocessor.

The company claims that the SPARC T5 servers, the midrange model in the family, have already set 17 world records for performance. It says the M5-32 is up to 10 times faster than previous generations, and that the T5-8 is the fastest single server for Oracle Database and Middleware.

The new servers join the entry level T4 range, and make it possible to scale from one to 32 sockets with one common core, one operating system and a common set of systems management and virtualisation tools.

John Fowler, the company's Executive Vice President Systems, said: "Oracle has refreshed its SPARC family with the world's fastest processor and launched the fastest single server for Database, Java and multi-tier applications."