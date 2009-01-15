Facebook's free music service stalls

Facebook puts its music service on to the back burner

It all looked like it was going so well. Facebook Music, the social-networking site's free music venture with Total Music, had three of the major music labels agreeing to their music being streamed on the website for free.

Getting Sony BMG and Universal on board was easy, as the two companies actually make up the Total Music venture.

EMI soon became interested, but the folks at Warner Music have decided not to participate.

Not getting all four of the major labels on boards has forced Facebook to postpone the service.

Stalemate

The Total Music service approached advertising in a completely different way, compared to MySpace Music.

Instead of paying the music labels for every song streamed, and regaining that loss through advertising, Facebook would pay no money to the labels but let them take total control of the advertising on the service.

Currently the deal looks to be in total stalemate, with Warner asking to be paid and Facebook wanting things to be free.

With either sides refusing to budge, it looks like MySpace will be the king of social-networked free music for some time to come.