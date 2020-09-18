Best Nintendo Switch headphones 2020: the top Switch gaming headsets

Looking for the best Nintendo Switch headphones/headsets? Then you've landed on the right page.

Playing on the Nintendo Switch is often a communal activity, but sometimes you just want to pull on a gaming headset, tune everything out and play something single-player. In which case, you might be searching for Nintendo Switch headphones so you can have some alone time with Mario, Link, and the rest of the Nintendo gang.

In this guide, We’re going to run through five of the best Nintendo Switch headphones/headsets on the market, pinning down the cans that offer the best sound quality, comfort, and design. Our picks range from cheaper options to high-end peripherals, so regardless of your budget, you should be able to find a solid choice in this buying guide.

(Image credit: HyperX)

A headset design synonymous with gaming, the HyperX Cloud Alpha is a great choice for Nintendo Switch owners looking for a comfortable mid-range solution. This revision of the Cloud design isn’t much to look at but it’s sleek enough to blend in when you’re outdoors, especially without the noise-canceling microphone attached, even if the quality of the output isn’t much to shout about.

Having the volume control on the headset wire is useful so you can switch it up on the go, and the memory foam ear cups ensure it won’t feel itchy or uncomfortable even after long gaming sessions on the Nintendo Switch. The design is very durable due to the aluminum band up top and the braided wire, so if you’re typically reckless with your headsets, it’s well worth considering, especially for the price.

At roughly $100 you’ll struggle to find a headset that sounds as good as the Cloud Alpha for your money, with its booming bass and defined mid-tones.

Read the full review: Hyper X Cloud Alpha

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

Built to offer a wireless listening experience on the Nintendo Switch, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is the cordless headset of your dreams if you want some quiet time with Nintendo’s lavish library. Using a small USB-C dongle, you can plug and play and get rid of the frustration of having a wire to contend with. The subtle, tactful matte black design also lets you blend in public if you want to use it across all of your devices.

With 20 hours of battery life and visceral sound to eke out all of the nuance in a Nintendo game’s score, you will definitely get your money’s worth out of this headset if your main deal-breaker is wireless functionality. And at less than $100, it’s comparable to other wired headsets of similar quality. However, as we noted in our review, the lack of padding can make the SteelSeries Arctic 1 Wireless uncomfortable after long play sessions.

Read the full review: Steelseries Arctis 1 Wireless

(Image credit: Corsair)

If you’ve got a modest budget but you want a headset for your Nintendo Switch that is long-lasting and offers great sound quality, then you should definitely consider the Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset.

If you don’t want the absolute cheapest device but you need something that is durable and does the job well, then it’s a total steal at roughly $50. At that price point, it’s miles cheaper than most other headsets with a similar feature-set, minus a few bells and whistles - it’s naturally not going to go toe-to-toe with the high-end headsets in terms of audio fidelity.

As well as a detachable noise-canceling microphone and a laid-back aesthetic, it’s made from sturdy parts and features 50mm drivers. This means you’ll get a crisp output that won’t completely blow your mind but will service any game, song, or video that you throw at it, sending immersive detail to your ears with ease. With massive comfy cups and a versatile 3.5mm connection, you’re bound to get more than you bargained for with this set of Switch-friendly cans.

Read the full review: Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

Enthusiasts looking for high-quality audio fidelity need look no further than the BeyerDynamic Custom Game headset. If you’re serious about how you want games on the Nintendo Switch to sound and you’re prepared to drop around $150 for the privilege, you can rest assured that the BeyerDynamic set will deliver.

The flexible metal and cozy, sizeable ear cushions give it a comfortable but sturdy feel when worn, and ensure palpable immersion. The headset features swappable side panels, but most of the options provided (such as a "work hard/ play hard" motif) are so cringe-inducing that you may as well stick with the standard option, especially if you want something discrete in public.

One of its defining features is an easy-to-use bass slider - handy if you’re playing intense games with thumping soundtracks - and a top-quality cardioid mic that completely trumps the competition. If you’re bothered about how you sound when you’re giving out crisp commands to your teammates in an online multiplayer, you may want to consider dipping into your pockets for this high-end headset.

Read the full review: BeyerDynamic Custom GAME

(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

If you’re on a budget, the Turtle Beach Recon 70N is an absolute no brainer. For just under $40 you’ll get a comfortable, well-made headset, a clandestine, flip-to-mute microphone for Nintendo Switch Online multiplayer and 40 mm speakers to immerse you in the latest games.

It’s a no-nonsense option and is compatible with every current-generation console, as well as PCs and mobile phones with 3.5mm connections. As well as being versatile, it’s well worth it if you just need a headset without any of the fanciful features. The leather-wrapped cushions will help to drown out the outside world, so you can focus on what matters most: the gameplay.

Read the full review: Turtle Beach Recon 70 Headset review