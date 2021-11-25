Animal Crossing Black Friday event: save 30% on all items at Nook's Cranny

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to host its own in-game Black Friday event, which will see items in Nook's Cranny receiving sizeable discounts.

Nook Friday, as it's to be called, looks like it could be one of the best Black Friday deals we're going to see this year, with items in Nook's Cranny set to be discounted by 30% from November 26 (Black Friday) until November 30.

Nook Friday may not have been officially been confirmed by Nintendo yet, but the event was sneakily uncovered by time-traveling players (including Nintendo Life).

It's unclear however whether this 30% discount will apply to all the items in the shop, or just a select few.

Tommy and Timmy Nook are set to knock 30% off items in Nook's Cranny, saving you a whole bunch of Bells. This Nook Friday sale is set to take place from November 26 through November 30.

