Trending

Animal Crossing Black Friday event: save 30% on all items at Nook's Cranny

By last updated

Save on Animal Crossing items with 'Nook Friday'

Animal Crossing Black Friday
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to host its own in-game Black Friday event, which will see items in Nook's Cranny receiving sizeable discounts.

Nook Friday, as it's to be called, looks like it could be one of the best Black Friday deals we're going to see this year, with items in Nook's Cranny set to be discounted by 30% from November 26 (Black Friday) until November 30. 

Nook Friday may not have been officially been confirmed by Nintendo yet, but the event was sneakily uncovered by time-traveling players (including Nintendo Life). 

It's unclear however whether this 30% discount will apply to all the items in the shop, or just a select few.

Today's best Nook Friday deal

Image

30% off for Nook Friday at Nook's Cranny
Tommy and Timmy Nook are set to knock 30% off items in Nook's Cranny, saving you a whole bunch of Bells. This Nook Friday sale is set to take place from November 26 through November 30.

More Animal Crossing deals

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is easily one of the best Nintendo Switch games, but if you haven't taken Dodo Airlines to your own tropical island yet then check out the best prices we're seeing for Animal Crossing: New Horizons right now, below.

More Black Friday deals (US)

More Black Friday deals (UK)

Vic Hood
Vic Hood

Vic is TechRadar's Gaming Editor. An award-winning games journalist, Vic brings experience from IGN, Eurogamer and more to the TechRadar table. You may have even heard her on the radio or speaking on a panel. Not only is Vic passionate about games, but she's also an avid mental health advocate who has appeared on both panels and podcasts to discuss mental health awareness. Make sure to follow her on Twitter for more.
See more Gaming news