An inside look at Russia’s cybersecurity market: a Q&A with BI.ZONE

Sberbank has long outgrown the definition of "a bank." It is now a full-fledged ecosystem, which includes about 350 affiliates and subsidiaries that create high-tech products to maximise reach and meet the needs of modern society. We are part of this ecosystem – we develop solutions and services in the field of cybersecurity. For effective protection and response to cyberthreats, companies need qualified specialists and expensive equipment, which involves significant investments in staff training and technical support. Facing a lack of specialists in the labor market on one hand and the difficulty of deploying equipment on the other, along with the growing number of threats, as well as the introduction of additional legislative requirements for ensuring cybersecurity – all this stimulates the involvement of external resources.

It is worth clarifying that BI.ZONE is not a division of Sberbank at all, but a separate, independent company aimed at the external markets, and not at servicing the parent organisation. Sberbank is not BI.ZONE’s main client, although being the sole owner of the subsidiary – Sberbank Group only takes about 20 percent of our revenue. All project tenders proposed by Sberbank which we win, we win on merit, in an open and fair competition.