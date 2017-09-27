All the SNES Mini's games: ranked from worst to best

The SNES Classic Edition (or SNES Mini, if you prefer) launches this week after months of hype and expectation, and we dearly hope you're reading this as one of the lucky few who actually managed to secure a pre-order, thereby avoiding the agonising process of having to sift through countless eBay listings looking for the one unit which won't require you to remortgage the house or sell a kidney.

Hypothetically speaking, let's say you are one of those people and you're wondering which game you should boot up first the moment the SNES Classic lands on your doorstep with a satisfying thud.

However, just trying to rank the games on this thing has proven to be quite the challenge. Practically each and every title included on the system can rightly be regarded as a solid-gold classic, and ranking them has involved some serious hair splitting.

So read on for our definitive ranking of the SNES Classic Edition's games, ranked from worst to best.