A simple spreadsheet error cost the NHS millions

A simple spreadsheet error led to the delayed opening of a new £150 million hospital in Edinburgh last year, an investigation has uncovered.

According to an inquiry commissioned by NHS Lothian, a data entry mistake in a spreadsheet that contained information about air flow requirements resulted in serious construction errors that had to be later remedied.

The ventilation insufficiencies discovered at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People, brought about by “human error”, have since cost the NHS £16 million in repair fees.

Spreadsheet error

The new children’s hospital was originally set to open in autumn of 2017, but has been pushed back repeatedly by a series of issues - the latest of which was caused by the erroneous spreadsheet.

The independent review, conducted by professional services firm Grant Thornton, found a collection of failures resulted in the hospital’s inability to comply with ventilation requirements, designed to prevent the spread of infection.

Ventilation systems in critical care rooms are required to cycle out air ten times per hour, but the spreadsheet mishap meant contractors installed a system only capable of four air changes.

“This looks to be, based on our review, human error in copying across the four-bedded room generic ventilation criteria into the critical care room details,” explained the Grant Thornton report.

With work on the faulty ventilation system complete, the hospital’s Sick Kids building began taking appointments in July, but still does not host any inpatients.

The grand opening, most recently set for autumn this year, will now undergo a further review, factoring in coronavirus-related considerations.

Calum Campbell, CEO of NHS Lothian, believes the inquiry will go some way to ensuring similar problems do not hamper future NHS projects and therefore result in unnecessary expenditure, as has been the case here.

“Recommendations in relation to decision making, clarity, clinical engagement and involvement of external advisers have been made. Some areas identified have already been addressed and others will be implemented within the agreed timeframes to ensure that future capital projects will benefit,” he said.

Here's our list of the best productivity tools out there

Via BBC