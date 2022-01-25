How to use the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PS5 upgrade offer

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is just around the corner, where the two latest games in the series will see a remaster for the PS5.

After a long wait, the PS5 versions of Uncharted 4: A Theif’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are finally ready to make the jump to the next generation. Both titles are going to be seeing a big boost with the newfound power, pushing them to their highest heights.

While the games doesn’t offer 60 frames per second at 4K, players will be able to choose between several modes that will let them tailor their hardware to their preference. Both games still look excellent on a PS4, so the power bumps should make these truly beautiful, cinematic adventures really sing.

However, what if you are eager to play the games, but not so eager to buy them again at full price? Don’t worry, you don’t have to. Unfortunately, you won’t be getting an entirely free update, but Sony is offering a path for players.

Here’s how to save your cash and get the most out of the games on the PS5 by upgrading your versions.

Everything you need to know about upgrading to the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Getting your hands on the upgraded versions of both games is pretty easy. However, perhaps most importantly, this offer is not yet available. It will go live alongside the game’s launch on Friday, January 28, 2022. If you head over to the store now, it will try to charge you full price for the bundle, so just be patient.

On Friday, you'll be able to buy the bundle for $10/£10 as long as you qualify for the offer. To find it, head over to the PlayStation Store on your console and find the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. If it’s not showing, use the ellipsis next to the price to find the correct edition.

The upgrade will be available to you if you own the PS4 versions of Uncharted 4: A Theif’s End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, or the previously released digital bundle containing both. This means, even if you only own one and not the other, you still qualify for picking up both games for the same upgrade price.

That’s a nice bonus if you only own one, so make sure to make good on the deal if that is you.

Why can't you upgrade to the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection?

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

There might be a couple of reasons you are unable to upgrade the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

The most obvious reason is that you picked up Uncharted 4: A Thief’s end for free on PlayStation Plus. Unfortunately, since that version isn't compatible with the upgrade, you’re ineligible. Only those that have bought the game will be able to make good on the offer.

Another reason might be because you have a physical version of the game. Don’t worry! You are still eligible for the upgrade, as long as you own a PS5 with a disk drive. The process is just a little more involved.

On the PS Blog about the release, the fine print reads:

“Owners of PS4 disc copies must insert them into the PS5 every time they want to download or play the PS5 digital versions. PS4 game disc owners who buy the PS5 Digital Edition disc-free console will not be able to get the PS5 version for the discounted price.”

So, just make sure you have your disc on hand when you want to upgrade and play.

If you are still having issues with getting the upgrade and you are sure you are eligible, head over to PlayStation store support for more answers.