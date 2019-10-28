Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Operators: every CoD skin and how to unlock them

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is finally out (again) and brings with it a whole host of new things for players to mess around with.

While lots of people are going to be excited by the prospect of diving into a gritty campaign for the first time in a couple of years, others will be itching to get into that good multiplayer action.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Operators are basically the new version of skins in CoD. They replace things like Specialists from more recent titles but serve no actual difference to gameplay. Instead, each one simply allows you to don the skin you want while fighting against other players.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Operators

There are three different Operators in each of the six groups, which are then split into two different factions. Basically, there are skin options no matter which side you’re on in any of the conflicts you find yourself in when playing the multiplayer modes. There is also a default Operator for both the Coalition and the Allegiance as well, but they are unlocked from the beginning.

To unlock the extra Operators, you’ll need to play through Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its various modes. You’re probably going to do so anyway, so it shouldn’t be too much of an ask. Aside from looking different, each Operator also has their own unique executions, which may look cool, but don’t affect gameplay at all.

(Image credit: Activision)

Coalition

SAS:

Thorn - Complete the Piccadilly Campaign Mission

Charly - Play 25 Public Matches

Otter - Complete Operation: Paladin in Western Verdansk

Warcom:

Domino - Win 5 matches of Gunfight

Golem - Complete Operation: Headhunter in Downtown Verdansk

Wyatt - Complete The Wolf's Den Campaign Mission

Demon Dogs:

D-Day - Complete the Hunting Party Campaign Mission

Alice - Complete Operation: Harbringer in Eastern Verdansk

Raines - Get 500 LMG Kills

Allegiance

Spetsnaz:

Minotaur - Get 300 Assault Rifle Kills in Multiplayer

Bale - Complete the Into the Furnace Campaign Mission

Rodion - Complete the Operation: Just Reward in Downtown Verdansk

Jackals:

Azur - Complete the Old Comrades Mission in the Campaign

Grinch - Get 100 Headshots in Multiplayer

Zane - Complete all the given Co-Op Operations in Verdansk

Chimera:

Yegor - Complete the Proxy War Campaign Mission

Kreuger - Execute 25 Finishing Moves

Syd - Kill 5 Juggernauts in any Co-Op Mission

On top of all of the in-game Operators are a few that can only be unlocked via pre-order bonuses. But these are only aesthetic changes, so it’s not like those who’ve ponied up for the pre-order will have a tactical advantage because of these Operators.

The three Operators you get if you have pre-ordered are: All Ghillied up, Crew Expendable, and War Pig.