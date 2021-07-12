A beginners guide to medical alert devices

While a full scale medical alert system is always best for complete protection in a medical emergency, other medical alert devices give you options.

Wearable medical alert devices such as medical alert smartwatches, medical alert bracelets and neck pendants allow you to carry on with your daily routine with minimal interruption. They're also less cumbersome than a full in-home medical alert package, saving you space and the need to carry around heavier devices.

Why is considering the different types of medical alert devices important? A recent study found "Worldwide, falls are a leading cause of unintentional injuries in adults older than 65 years old, with 37.3 million falls requiring medical attention and 646,000 resulting in deaths annually."

Fall risk increasing with age is simply a fact of life. Many community based organizations implement a fall prevention program. They offer training in elderly fall prevention. While medical alert devices won’t stop falls in the elderly, they'll certainly speed up the emergency process and give family and caregivers peace of mind.

Choose a medical device that suits your needs from the list below.

In-Home medical alert systems

What is an in-home medical alert system?

These medical alert devices have a base station and work depending on how far they are from that base range. Most in-home medical alert systems have a two-way speaker and a microphone at minimum. We list some industry favourites below.

(Image credit: moodboard via Getty Images)

MobileHelp An FDA-approved customer favourite for good reason Reasons to buy + FDA approved + Excellent speaker quality + Reassuring and friendly responders + Choice to make savings by paying annually instead of monthly Reasons to avoid - Response time is below average - The range on the pendant alarm could be limiting

(Image credit: Medical Alert)

At Home from Medical Alert An ideal medical alert system starter choice Reasons to buy + 30-day free trial + Voice-enabled two way communication means you can shout for help + Make savings with annual and monthly payment options + Portable for home and outdoor use Reasons to avoid - If you want extra equipment you’ll have to pay more - Pricing is determined by the size of your home

On-the-go medical alert systems

(Image credit: Future)

What is an on-the-go medical alert system?

The clear benefit to these type of medical alert systems is their portability. Beyond this, on-the-go medical alert systems are particularly useful if you want to age-in-place gracefully but maintain an active lifestyle of seeing friends, family, or attending hobby classes often.



Depending on the provider, they can be just as discreet at medical alert jewellery and allow you carry out daily duties with confidence you'll be attended to in the event of a fall.

ADT Health's medical alert systems are a fantastic example of these types of mobile medical alert devices. Their On-the-Go mobile GPS medical alert system provided excellent audio in calls with emergency operators.

Other examples include industry giant Aloe Care with a fully comprehensive mobile life alert option and Bay Alarm Medical.

(Image credit: Bay Alarm Medical )

Bay Alarm Medical Fantastic in-home landline or cellular and on-the-go mobile device Reasons to buy + Unique in-car system calls for help automatically in accident + Wearable mobile devices + Shower proof + Easy to install Reasons to avoid - Tiny reset button - Customer service response time can be below average

(Image credit: Aloe Care Health)

Aloe Care health A leading provider in medical alert devices across categories Reasons to buy + Watch or pendant device + Vibration alarm for those with sight or hearing problems + Long battery life + Fall detection – While preventing falls in the home or outside, isn’t possible, this alarm allows the person to call for help immediately. It’s available as an add-on health care app Reasons to avoid - Top of the range pricing - Upfront equipment purchase required

Medical alert smartwatches and jewellery

(Image credit: Future)

A medical alert watch for seniors is a practical wearable emergency device. An alternative growing in popularity is medical alert jewellery, medical alert bracelets sometimes called wrist alarms, medical alert necklaces, and medical alert activity bands to wear during fitness.

Apple 5 watch as a medical alert smartwatch A sleek and stylish wristwatch that doubles up a medical alert device Reasons to buy + Fall detection + Emergency SOS + Use of all other Apple features Reasons to avoid - No monitoring service – Direct call to 911 - More expensive than other wrist alarms for seniors - Must have an iPad or iPhone to use medical ID

Icons Collection From Medical Guardian A gorgeous pendant that protects your personal safety Reasons to buy + Stunning design + Discreet - No one will know it is an alarm + One-press activation Reasons to avoid - Jewellery isn’t waterproof - No two-way speaker. You need a phone to communicate of you’re away from home - No fall detection

(Image credit: LifeFone)

Medical alert pendant from LifeFone Reasons to buy + Lightweight and water resistant + Medical alert vanity pendant, or necklace (jewellery), also available + Smart design, with battery life lasting up to 30 days Reasons to avoid - Only works in US - Requires a stable internet connection

Specialist types of medical alert systems

(Image credit: Future)

Fall Alarms

Fall alarms are either included or are optional in many medical alert device packages. But you can buy dedicated Fall alert alarms which are worn with a button pendant.

Dementia

If you are looking after a person with dementia you can use a medical alert system with live GPS. Many medical alert systems have an in-built GPS tracker, like this one from Mindme.

Hearing impaired

There are no dedicated systems for elderly people with hearing impairments, but most companies are trained to deal with a caller who doesn’t respond or who is listed as ‘hearing impaired’.

In this case the responder will call the emergency services immediately. Look out for reviews on speaker quality too when shopping for a medical alert system, and be sure to test the speaker during a trial.

Assistance Dogs

Assistance dogs can be trained to press the button on a medical emergency device. Assistive Technology Services (ATS) also have a system with extra large buttons to make it easy for a dog to use.

Popular medical alert devices comparison

The most popular medical alert device providers are listed below. You can quickly compare prices and the most important features. Bay Alarm Medical Mobile Help Medical Alert Aloe Health Care Medical Guardian LifeFone Monthly Plans ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Equipment Type Home Go Watch Button Home Go Button Home Go Button Pendant App Home Go Watch Button App Home Go Watch Button Home Go Watch Button Pendant Free Activation ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Trial Period ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ GPS Tracking ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fall Alert Optional Optional ✔ Optional On Essentials Plus and Total Care Apart from Medical Alert Watch Optional Waterproof/Resistant ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

