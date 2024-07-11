Samsung’s latest TVs use innovative AI tech for a premium viewing experience

Each year Samsung sets the bar higher and releases some of the best TVs aimed at a range of different viewers. From gamers looking for smooth visuals and low impact lag, movie buffs craving stunning detail in a mid-range display or tech enthusiasts yearning for the latest high-end innovation, Samsung always has an option in its line-up.

As 2024 unfolds, Samsung continues this tradition with a compelling line-up of models to suit all sorts of preferences and budgets. Among these, the standout choices for those seeking the most innovative Samsung TVs packed with the latest tech are the brand’s AI range of TVs.

This year's range includes the stunning Samsung 65” QN800D Neo QLED 8K HDR Smart TV, the 55” QN90D Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TV, and the 65” S90D OLED 4K HDR Smart TV. Each model not only delivers exceptional picture quality and performance but also distinguishes itself with cutting-edge features. Packed with the latest innovations in TV technology, these displays bring you the best possible viewing experience.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Tailored sound and a smooth picture in breathtaking 8K resolution

Samsung's 2024 65” QN800D Neo QLED 8K HDR Smart TV understands your preferences, adapts to your environment, and delivers unparalleled image quality. This 8K TV has a NQ8 AI Gen2 Processor, an advanced chip powered by AI and boasting 256 neural networks, that optimises every aspect of your viewing experience. From streaming your favorite shows in stunning 8K resolution to enjoying live sports with enhanced contrast and brightness, it ensures every scene looks stunning.

Check out Samsung's 2024 65” QN800D Neo QLED 8K HDR Smart TV The QN800D delivers excellent picture quality and motion clarity for movies and sports. Explore more about this 8K TV at Currys.

Some of our favourite features include the AI Motion Enhancer, which makes sure that fast-paced action movies and sports look incredibly smooth. This feature enhances motion clarity, making every movement look crisp and clear – ideal if you watch a lot of sports. The Samsung 65” QN800D Neo QLED 8K HDR Smart TV also boasts Quantum Matrix Technology PRO, which essentially means that it has Samsung’s highest density of Quantum Mini LEDs packed into the display, and precisely controlled by the NQ8 AI Gen2 processor to deliver deep blacks and peak brightness with an incredibly detailed picture.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Ultra-smooth visuals for gamers and wide angles for sports fans

Step into the action with the 55” QN90D Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TV. Designed to make you feel like you’ve got the best seat in the house regardless of where you are, this TV features an ultra wide viewing angle and anti-reflection technology, allowing you to enjoy vibrant colours and deep contrast, even in bright environments. This makes it a top choice for sports fans and movie lovers who want the best possible picture at any time of day and in any spot in their living room.

Find out more about the Samsung 55” QN90D Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TV With ultra wide viewing angle and anti-reflection tech, this TV will make you feel like you've got the best set in the house. Learn more about this Neo QLED TV at Currys.

It’s also a solid display for gamers thanks to its good gaming specs, including 4K 144Hz support for PC gamers and 4K 120Hz support with HDMI 2.1 for next-gen consoles. It boasts smooth visuals and low input lag for the most responsive experience.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Samsung)

Stunning detail and immersive sound in a stylish package

For those who crave perfection in colour and clarity, the 65” S90D OLED 4K HDR Smart TV offers an excellent viewing experience. With OLED HDR+, every scene is displayed with striking OLED brightness, detail, vibrant colours and great depth. If you love movies, this is the TV for you as the clarity and precision is top notch.

To add to that feeling of immersion, there’s Dolby Atmos onboard, which brings you a rich and dynamic sound experience that “feels” real. Pair it with one of the best soundbars to create an even more cinema-like experience - we recommend the Samsung 3.1.2ch S800D Soundbar with subwoofer.

All Samsung TVs tend to score points in the style stakes, but the 65” S90D OLED 4K HDR Smart TV has a stunning look with minimalist lines, an almost bezel-less screen and a slim profile. If a TV’s design matters to you as much as its picture quality, this is the TV for you in 2024.

Shop the Samsung 65” S90D OLED 4K HDR Smart TV Expect striking OLED brightness with excellent detail, vibrant colours and great depth. Find out more about the S90D at Currys.

If you want to level up the way you watch movies, play games and enjoy sports, one of the best Samsung AITVs packed with all of the latest screen and audio tech will ensure your viewing experience is future-proof. Right now you can also save up to £350 on selected Samsung Soundbars when bought with selected Samsung TVs (retailer dependent).