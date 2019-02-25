Hands on: Sony Xperia 10 Plus review

Sony's latest foray into the world of mid-range phones brings an entirely new aspect ratio that makes it one of the best devices for watching films. We're set to test out 21:9 properly to see if it's beneficial or annoying in everyday use.

Whenever you’re watching a film in the cinema, it’s likely in a 21:9 widescreen aspect ratio. Why should that be any different when you're watching that same movie again on your smartphone? That’s the thinking behind the latest Sony Xperia range of phones.

At the top of the range sits the Xperia 1 – the flagship experience – and below that sits the Xperia 10 Plus, which we're covering here, as well as the Xperia 10. Both of those final two are mid-range devices with a similar reflection of the tech used in the flagship phone.

We’ve had the chance to use the Sony Xperia 10 Plus that was just announced at MWC 2019 and below you’ll find all of our first thoughts on what the handset can do.

You can buy the Xperia 10 Plus from today in the UK while those in the US will be able to get the phone on March 18. We don’t currently know whether the phone will be coming to Australia, but if it does we can expect to hear about it soon.

The phone will cost £349 (about $450, AU$640) in the UK, but we don't currently know prices for the US or Australia. All of the major networks in the UK will be offering the Xperia 10 Plus with prices starting at £29.

Sony Xperia 10 Plus display

You’re either going to love or hate the display design here. It’s an interesting adaption of the taller phone screens we’ve seen coming over the last few years. The company has avoided including a notch with a thick bezel along the top of the display that hosts all of the tech you’d expect.

Then it’s opted for a 6.5-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution. It’s an attractive look for the phone, but we’re uncertain how it’ll perform doing day to day tasks as it puts such a big focus on keeping the display thin and that may mean it's difficult to use.

When watching video that is the correct aspect ratio in landscape mode, the display on this phone does feel like something unique and impactful.

That said, it’s not all content that will be viewable like this. Sony’s own streaming system supports 21:9, plus services like Netflix and Amazon Prime has content that can viewed 21:9 but it’s not everything.

Sony says almost 70% of movies on Netflix can be viewed 21:9, but it didn’t supply a figure for TV series.

Sony Xperia 10 Plus design

This isn’t the most premium-feel device, but it does feel good in the hand. Its tallness is a difficult thing to handle at first, but we think you'll get used to it and everything else looks good on the device.

It’s a metal back on the phone with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front to protect your display from knocks and scratches.

Rather than having a fingerprint scanner on the rear of the phone, the company has opted to put it on the right hand edge. It sits below the power button, and you can quickly placed your finger on an indented area to scan it.

We found this was a more comfortable position than on the rear of the phone if you're right handed, but it may not be the case if you're left handed. Below that sits the volume rocker, while the bottom edge of the phone is home to the singular speaker as well as the USB-C port for charging.

Colors wise, you’ll have a choice of black, silver, navy or gold. The main aspect of the design that is interesting is the dimensions of the phone. It’s much taller than other handsets you’ll have to choose from this year with dimensions of 167 x 73 x 8.3mm. It weighs 180g, so it’s not the lightest but it’s also not the heaviest phone on the market either.

Sony Xperia 10 Plus OS and specs

The Xperia 10 Plus comes running Android 9 Pie software straight out of the box but it sport Sony’s own overlay over the top so it won’t look like all other Android phones you've used. It means if you haven’t used a Sony phone before you may be surprised by the design of the software.

Under the hood of this phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 chipset, which is more powerful than what is inside the Xperia 10 but isn’t as powerful as the chipset inside the Xperia 1.

We’ve seen the 626 perform well in other phones, and considering it’s paired with 4GB of RAM here it’s likely the phone will be able to do whatever you need it to quickly and easily.

Our testing time was very limited with the Xperia 10 Plus, but in our time navigating around the phone we didn’t find any stutter and apps loaded quick enough for our liking. By default you’ll get 64GB of storage here, and if you want anything more you’ll be able to include a microSD card up to 512GB.

Sony Xperia 10 Plus battery and camera

Powering this whole set up is a 3000mAh battery, which doesn’t sound like much on paper considering it’s going to have to keep a 6.5-inch display alive for a certain amount of time. We won’t be able to judge the battery until the time of our full review though.

There’s fast-charging technology onboard, which should allow you to get lots of charge into your phone in a limited amount of time but there’s no wireless charging if you already own a Qi-enabled pad.

One of the main benefits of this over the Xperia 10 is the improved camera. Here you’ll get a dual sensor camera that sports a 12MP shooter paired with an 8MP that is designed for bokeh.

It’s capable of filming 4K video – even though you don’t have a 4K screen here to watch it on – and so far the camera looks to be an impressive setup.

We’re going to have to spend a lot more time with the camera to judge it fully but it looks like Sony may be able to create a strong mid-range option here with the Xperia 10 Plus.

On the front of the phone is an 8MP selfie, which we haven’t had time to judge yet but considering Sony’s history at including strong front-facing cameras on its handsets it’s likely you’ll be able to take the odd selfie with this.

Early verdict

Everything on the Xperia 10 Plus adds up to a powerful mid-ranger with a unique reason to buy. Apart from the Xperia 10 – which is far cheaper, but is likely not as powerful – there’s no other phone around this price that’ll offer you a 21:9 aspect ratio.

If you’re looking for a phone that isn’t as expensive as the Xperia 1, but you want to be able to watch video on a wide-screen this is probably going to be the phone you’ll want to get in 2019. Plus considering everything else you're getting here, the price isn't all that high either.

