A fast and convenient way to clean up your PC, with added security features to help keep you safer online, with more granular control available if you want it.

IObit Avanced SystemCare is one of our favorite PC cleanup and maintenance tools, and the latest version builds on an already great toolkit with new security-focused options.

IObit Advanced SystemCare 11 Buy it here: IObit Advanced SystemCare 11 Price: US$11.99/£15.08/AU$25.92 (one year, three PCs) Developer: IObit Operating system: Windows

IObit Advanced SystemCare 11’s primary tool is still the scanner, which checks for startup items, privacy traces (such as typed URLs and other stored history records), junk files, invalid shortcuts, registry entries and spyware threats.

Deep scans might take a while – particularly the first time – so although you can check the results yourself before acting on them, you might prefer have the software purge them automatically. For truly fuss-free cleaning, IObit Advanced Systemcare can shut down, hibermate or send your PC to sleep once it’s finished.

The Turbo mode disables some services and applications that run in the background but don’t offer any immediate benefits, including the Windows Font Cache and Device Association Service. This can be handy if you’re working on something simple, but if you’re installing new software or devices, keep it turned off.

Some of the changes will have a negligible effect on system performance unless you’re really scraping by (deleting the font style for desktop shortcuts, for example), but the cumulative effect of all the optimizations can be significant.

One of IObit Advanced SystemCare’s new features is Security Reinforce, which helps protect your privacy by resolving system vulnerabilities and alerting you if a program attempts to change your homepage. There’s also an ad-blocking tool. You can install the Internet Explorer and Firefox versions with a single click, but the Chrome edition requires a quick trip to the Chrome Web Store.

User experience

There are several thoughtful little touches that make IObit Advanced SystemCare stand out from the crowd. For example, many modern PCs have SSDs, which don’t benefit from defragging (it can actually reduce their lifespan), so although Advanced SystemCare includes a defrag tool, we appreciate that it’s not activated by default.

Unlike some system cleanup and optimization tools we’ve tried, IObit Advanced SystemCare always gives you a full description of all the files it’s removing, and programs and services it’s suspending. We appreciate this transparency, and the opportunity to uncheck anything we want to keep.

We like it paired with IObit Uninstaller to keep our review PC free of junk after testing free software, which often comes with additional bits and pieces bundled in that can prove tricky to remove using Windows’ built-in tools.

