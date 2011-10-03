WIN! One of four Cisco Linksys E3000 superfast routers

Time is money, which is why we know you expect to get the most out of your broadband connection and why we've teamed up with Cisco Linksys to give you the chance to win the cream of the router crop.

We've got four super-fast Cisco Linksys E3000 wireless-N routers to give away to four lucky winners, worth £129.99 each.

The E3000 is perfect for connecting your many and varied gizmos wirelessly to the internet, from your computer to your gaming console, TV, tablet and smartphone, without letting silly things like walls get in the way of its wireless performance.

The selectable dual-band (2.4GHz or 5GHz) tech helps you side-step interference for smooth HD video streaming wirelessly at 300mbps, while the built-in media server allows you to stream video from a USB-connected device to your Xbox 360, PS3 or other compatible devices.

And if you're worried about scrounging neighbours or web-adventurous kids, you can set up security features and parental controls to keep your internet connection nice and safe.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.