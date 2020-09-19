Windows 10 updates are 'pretty much useless'

Most IT professionals find that Microsoft’s biannual Windows 10 updates are practically useless, according to the findings of a recent survey.

Conducted by Susan Bradley, network consultant and writer for Askwoody.com, the survey found that almost 60% of administrators believe the updates are “rarely useful” at best - this coming from the individuals in charge of Windows 10 upkeep for their organizations.

Of the 500 respondents, a small 20% minority said they think Windows 10 updates deliver at least some value, while a further 22% were simply indifferent to Microsoft’s efforts.

Microsoft spends a great deal of time and energy curating its twice-yearly Windows 10 updates, published in autumn and spring - the latest of which is Windows 10 version 2004.

Each of these Windows 10 builds receives support for 18 months after launch. At the end of this cycle, administrators must upgrade to the latest version in order to receive important patches - security-related and otherwise.

The regular updates are designed to deliver new features, fine tune the Windows 10 UI and bolster security, but it appears IT professionals think little of the improvements.

“It’s mostly bells, whistles and window-dressing. It seems like no fundamental problems are tackled,” said one respondent.

“Don’t have a clue why they think some of the new features might be worth our time, or even theirs,” complained another.

Others said they thought the regular cycle actually works against Microsoft, pressuring the firm into releasing updates on schedule, irrespective of their merits.

“Let’s concentrate on more useful features, like an upgraded File Explorer, a Start Menu that always works and context-sensitive help, and less on, ‘it’s time to release a new feature update, whether it has any useful new features or not,” proposed another survey participant.

Microsoft can, however, take some solace in the fact Windows 10 updates appear to be moving in the right direction. Data from a similar survey conducted by Bradley in 2018 showed that nearly 70% of IT personnel were dismissive of the bi-annual feature updates at the time.

So, while IT professionals are marginally more receptive to Windows 10 updates than they were, the disparity between the opinion of administrators and the esteem in which Microsoft holds its updates suggests a rethink is in order.

