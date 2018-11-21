Users can now log in to Microsoft accounts without a password

Microsoft has announced that Windows 10 users will now be able to log into their Microsoft accounts using its Edge browser without a password.

The company is giving users three different ways to securely log into their Microsoft accounts.

Users can log into their accounts with Microsoft's biometrics-based authentication platform Windows Hello, with a FIDO2-compatible device from Yubico, Feitian or other manufacturers or with a phone running the Microsoft Authenticator app.

Password-less login is now available for Outlook, Office 365, Skype, OneDrive, Cortana, Microsoft Edge, Xbox Live, Mixer, Bing and the Microsoft store.

Improved security without passwords

Microsoft's Corporate Vice President of its Identity Division, Alex Simons explained in a statement how password-free login will improve security for users while making things even more difficult for hackers, saying:

“Password-less sign-in is a transformational change to how business users and consumers access devices and applications. It combines industry-best ease of use and security to create an experience people are going to love and hackers are going to hate. FIDO2 is a key part of Microsoft’s push to eliminate passwords and devices like the YubiKey 5 are a great example of how we’re working with partners to make this transformation a reality.”

Simons highlighted the fact that besides being one of the first browsers to implement WebAuthn and CTAP2, Microsoft Edge also supports the “widest array of authenticators” when compared to other browsers.

He also revealed that starting next year, password-less login is coming to educational and business accounts in Azure Active Directory with enterprise customers getting a chance to test out the feature before the end of 2018.

Via VentureBeat