There's a new Far Cry game coming, and it looks... dusty

With the dust hardly settled on the last Far Cry entry - Far Cry 5, which released in March of this year - Ubisoft has released a new teaser trailer for the next game in the bestselling action-adventure series.

The trailer landed in the run-up to this week's Game Awards 2018 event, on Friday December 7. In the video below, you can see some peaceful American cornfields, with a seeming nuclear detonation in the background.

After some intense weather patterns, and sombre narration - "None of us were ready for the end... The flames devoured everything..." - we get a glimpse of some suitably rusted FPS weaponry that seems to run on projectile circular saws. So far, so Far Cry. Take a look at the video below and see what you think.

A wasteland worth visiting?

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Far Cry 5

The unnamed Far Cry game appears to carry on from the ending of Far Cry 5, which seen the world being destroyed by a nuclear explosion. However we don't know yet if the new title will be a direct sequel, based in Hope County once again, or something a little different.

Post-apocalyptic games are certainly on trend too. With the troubled release last month of Bethesda's Fallout 76, there may well be a player base hungry for a slicker gameplay experience in a post-apocalyptic setting.

The imagery and narration in the trailer seems to point at a post-apocalyptic setting, but we'll find out more from the worldwide reveal at The Game Awards 2018.