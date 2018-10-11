The best long battery life laptops: top picks for all-day computing

If you're looking to buy a new laptop, then battery life is likely going to be a big deciding factor on what notebook you go for. No one wants their laptop to suddenly shut down while they are in the middle of working, so we've put together this list of the best laptops for all-day computing.

The laptops in this list have large enough batteries that will last you the whole work day - and beyond. Laptops with batteries that last a full 24 hours are still some way off, but the laptops we have here will at least ensure you can go at least 8 hours on one charge.

Thanks to improvements in energy efficiency of components, modern laptops can still be mighty powerful while also boasting large batteries, so you don't have to sacrifice speed for longer times between charges.

1. Dell XPS 13

A brilliant laptop with fantastic battery life

CPU: 8th generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – 4k (3840 x 2160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Centered IR webcam

Gorgeous new design

Beautiful optional 4K display

Steeper starting price

White option is pricier

The 2018 Dell XPS 13 is a slim and powerful award-winning laptop with a stunning 4K display and a gorgeous Rose Gold on Alpine White colour option. The Dell XPS 13 features an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor and a bezel-less ‘Infinity Edge’ display. Its battery life is also superb, especially considering it has a 4K screen. If you go for the full HD version, Dell promises over 19 hours of battery life.

2. Apple Macbook Pro with Touch Bar 13-inch 2018

The best Macbook Pro ever with fantastic battery life

CPU: Quad-core Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, (2,560 x 1,600) IPS | Storage: 128GB – 2TB PCIe 3.0 SSD

The best Macbook Pro ever

Super fast performance

Expensive

Not a huge generational leap

If you're after the latest and greatest laptop from Apple, we suggest you look into the 2018 model of the 13-inch Macbook Pro with Touch Bar. It comes with a gorgeous 13-inch Retina screen, a thin and light design and the innovative Touch Bar. This is a thin OLED display at the top of the keyboard which can be used for any number of things, whether that be auto-suggesting words as you type or offering Touch ID so you can log in with just your fingerprint. As is to be expected with a MacBook, the battery life is also excellent, with Apple promising up to 10 hours.

3. LG Gram 13Z980

A fantastically thin laptop with amazing battery life

CPU: Quad-core Intel Core i5-8250U | Graphics: Intel UHDs Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, (1,920 x 1,080) IPS | Storage: 256GB SSD

Excellent lightweight design

Incredible battery life

Pricey

Speakers are a bit tinny

The LG Gram shows that LG can turn its hand at making gorgeously-designed laptops, with an incredibly thin and light machine that packs some brilliant components and features into its thin frame. Even though it is thin and light, it's also incredibly robust, and will withstand a lot of punishment. The screen is fantastic, but it's the battery life that's the real star here, with a promised 22.5 hour battery.

4. HP Spectre x360

The perfect hybird laptop

CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: : Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Long battery life with quick charging

Keyboard has strong tactile feedback

Gets expensive quickly

This year's HP Spectre x360 features perfectly slim bezels and is lightweight enough to comfortably use it in tablet mode. As a regular notebook, you’ll have trouble finding a better keyboard, brighter display or more powerful components – especially considering its size. It's HP's lightest convertible laptop, and offers over 10 hours of battery life.

5. Acer Chromebook R11

360-degree versatility

CPU: Intel Celeron N3060 – N3150 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics – Intel HD Graphics 400 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 11.6-inch, HD (1,366 x 768) | Storage: 16GB – 32GB SSD

Convertible

Good battery life

HD-only display

Terrible trackpad

If you want an affordable laptop with an amazing battery life, then you should consider getting a Chromebook. These fantastic laptops run ChromeOS, which is less power-hungry than Windows, which makes Chromebooks last a lot longer on battery. The Acer Chromebook R11 is a great choice, with a touchscreen display that can be rotated around into tablet mode, complemented by an all-metal finish that you won’t be embarrassed by.