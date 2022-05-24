SteelSeries Arctis Nova might be the only gaming headset you need

Audio player loading…

If you're someone who takes gaming audio seriously, chances are that you've come across SteelSeries before. From the Arctis Pro to the Arctis 9X, we've previously seen a range of high-quality gaming headsets. But SteelSeries' newest headset, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, could be a game-changer.

Available now, the Arctis Nova Pro comes in two main variants: wired, and wireless. However, it's the wired option that's caught our eye as SteelSeries is promising that'll introduce "the Multi-System Connect hub," which allows for USB switching between multiple devices at the same time.

According to SteelSeries, you can plug two systems into this hub at once, letting you "seamlessly" swap between a PC, PS4/PS5, Nintendo Switch, or mobile device. All this requires is a button press, no cable swapping is necessary.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

That all sounds pretty handy, but Arctis Nova Pro comes with one notable omission: Xbox. There are separate Xbox editions of the headset for Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Curiously, the wired version claims compatibility with PC, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile but not Xbox. Unfortunately, the wireless option is both more expensive and restrictive, as you can only pick specific Xbox and PlayStation variants, though the latter also works on PC.

Steel yourself

Beyond this, Arctic Nova Pro promises all the usual features you'd expect from a high-end headset. Naturally, battery life isn't such a concern for wired models, but SteelSeries says Arctis Nova Pro wireless model boasts a dual-battery system, meaning you can charge one battery while using the other for active play. Active Noise Cancellation is back to "tune out unnecessary distractions," and you've got a Wireless Base Station for adjusting your settings via a command center.

If the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro (opens in new tab) takes your interest, you can find the wired version available now for $249.99 / £249.99 / $442 AUD. If you're after the wireless version instead for PC, Xbox, or PlayStation, that's a bit pricier, coming in at $349.99 / £329.99 / $583 AUD. Just keep in mind that the Arctis Nova Pro wireless version is more limited when it comes to supported platforms.