Sony Xperia XZ3 gets August 30 launch hint

The Sony Xperia XZ3 has been so heavily and regularly leaked that it seems very likely it will land during IFA 2018, and now Sony itself has hinted that we’ll see it during the trade show.

The official Sony Xperia Twitter account has posted a short video, with the word ‘Xperia’, followed by the date August 30 (which we know to be when Sony is holding a press conference), and finally ‘#SonyIFA’.

Now, the Sony Xperia XZ3 isn’t mentioned by name, and of course there’s no guarantee that any new Xperia devices will be announced, but it’s unlikely that Sony would post a teaser if it didn’t have something new to show, and especially not one that’s accompanied by the text ‘seeing is believing’.

That text in particular suggests that whatever it plans to announce will be quite impressive, which points to the flagship Sony Xperia XZ3.

Seeing is believing. #SonyIFA pic.twitter.com/zTw54dWzKrAugust 28, 2018

We could be seeing a big upgrade

If you really want to read into the seeing is believing text you could even go as far as to say that the ‘seeing’ part might be hinting at an impressive screen or camera, both of which have been rumored for the Xperia XZ3.

Screen leaks put the resolution at anywhere from 1440 x 2880 to 1920 x 3840, which would be quite a jump from the 1080 x 2160 resolution of the Sony Xperia XZ2.

The camera meanwhile is, according to some leaks, a dual-lens one, while others suggest it might be a single lens snapper but potentially with a 48MP lens.

So there are a lot of unanswered questions about the Sony Xperia XZ3, but based on this teaser we could be about to get answers. And you never know, we might even get a Sony Xperia XZ3 Compact or other phones alongside it.

Via Phone Arena