Windows as a Service could now become a reality for millions of businesses

Microsoft has announced that its Windows 10 Enterprise E3 offering is now live, and businesses can sign up for a subscription.

The company revealed pricing for the scheme back in July, and as was stated then, the Enterprise E3 plan will start at $7 (around £5, AU$9) per user monthly.

Enterprise E3 is obviously palatable for smaller firms given its affordable nature, but Microsoft notes it still provides all the bolstered security that businesses need to protect the likes of customer data, including Device Guard, Credential Guard and Managed User Experience.

Windows 10 Enterprise E5, aimed at larger organisations, also includes advanced admin functions and Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection for added security. Microsoft said that the E5 plan will be available on October 1, but hasn't mentioned any pricing yet.

Both Enterprise E3 and Enterprise E5 offerings will be delivered via Microsoft's Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program.

Technical innovation

The company stated in a blog post: "With continued technical innovation announced in the Anniversary Update customers can also move their devices to a Windows 10 Enterprise edition in just seconds via the Cloud Solution Provider program and Azure Active Directory login.

"The vast network of managed service providers in CSP program means more options for customers to take advantage of Windows 10 Enterprise edition as a flexible, pay-as-you-go, partner delivered managed service."

Windows 10 has witnessed Microsoft make the move to Windows as a Service, but this is the first step on the ladder of actually charging a monthly subscription for said service. The question many are asking is: how soon will it be before this model is applied to all versions of Windows including the consumer offerings?

Via: Windows Central