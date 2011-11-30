Microsoft Office coming to iPad, says report

Microsoft is 'actively working' on bringing its Office suite of apps to Apple's iPad, according to a report from The Daily.

The iPad-only newspaper says a string of updates are on the way, which include Office for iPad, a new version for Mac OS X Lion and Office 2012 for Windows 8, which is currently in Beta form.

However, it's an adaptation for Apple's tablet that'll really make the headlines, with the Daily predicting the cost of Word, Excel and Powerpoint will be 'significantly lower' than the full version of Office.

Apple's iWork suite, which includes apps like Pages, Keynote and Numbers, have proved popular and Microsoft's offering is set to be around the same £6.99 standalone pricepoint.

Office 365 compatible

The Daily's report claims that the iPad suite will also be compitable with the Office 365 cloud solution.

According to the article, Office for Windows 8 and Office for OS X Lion will arrive near the end of 2012, but Office for iPad will be on the scene a little sooner.

