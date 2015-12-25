15 products Microsoft should definitely open source – and 5 it won't

Microsoft has been getting more involved in open source for the last few years, from donating code to the Linux kernel in order to make Linux distros run better on Hyper-V, to open sourcing not just the core of .NET and the Visual Studio Code editor, but even the Chakra JavaScript engine that powers Internet Explorer and Edge.

And after lengthy negotiations by a group of developers at the company, Microsoft recently open sourced a fork of the code behind Windows Live Writer, the blogging tool, as Open Live Writer.

Microsoft's new openness to open source doesn't mean that it's going to stop being a commercial software company, or that it's going to give away the code for every product that's no longer in active development.

As Microsoft's Rob Dolin pointed out when announcing that Open Live Writer is a project at the .NET Foundation, Live Writer has been "well-loved but not actively developed" and it's always had a "passionate community behind it".

There are a number of other products that meet those same requirements that we'd like to see Microsoft open source – equally, there are some products that could do with the improvements that open source development can bring, although it's unlikely that Microsoft will open source anything as 'abandonware' just because it's no longer developing it.

On the other hand, there is some Microsoft software we might like to see go open source that's unlikely to ever make the transition; not everything is up for grabs.

So in this article, we're presenting you with 15 products that Redmond should open source, followed by five that we don't expect to ever see.