Raspberry Pi opens first high-street store

As more high-street retailers turn to online shopping to boost their sales, the team behind the pocket-sized Raspberry Pi computer is taking a different approach by opening its first ever retail store.

The company's new “experimental space” in Cambridge, where the Raspberry Pi was originally invented, is designed to attract customers who are “curious” about the brand according to its founder Eben Upton.

The new store, located in Cambridge's Grand Arcade shopping centre, will offer a variety of Raspberry Pi models and accessories to help encourage people to try their hand at coding and programming.

Upton explained the company's decision to open a retail store showcasing its products and the community behind them to the BBC, saying:

"There's always a risk you can get complacent about your customers, but a physical store means we have a place for people, who are curious about Raspberry Pi, to experience it."

Raspberry Pi

The Raspberry Pi Foundation was established by a group of Cambridge scientists back in 2006 who created and then launched the first Raspberry Pi in 2012.

Since its original model launched there have been five new iterations of the Raspberry Pi and in total 25m units have been sold globally making the device the best selling British computer.

The store will also carry a new all-in-one Raspberry Pi starter kit which includes a mouse, keyboard and all of the necessary cables to get it up and running.

Raspberry Pi has also had a huge impact on education with schools around the world using it as an inexpensive way to teach students about coding and programming.

Via The BBC