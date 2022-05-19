Pokémon Go rolls out freebies for Amazon Prime members

Audio player loading…

Amazon Prime members will be able to grab a bunch of free Pokémon Go goodies over the next few months, as developer Niantic hands out several exclusive bundles to subscribers.

The free Pokémon Go bundles will release every two weeks, letting Prime members claim stacks of in-game items. In a press release, Niantic didn’t say exactly how long the promotion will last, but described it as a “summer” event, suggesting it’ll be running for a couple of months.

The first free drop will be released on May 19 ahead of the Pokémon Go Community Day on May 21. It’ll net you 30 Poké Balls, five Max Revives, and one Star Piece. The contents of future bundles will be revealed in the run-up to their release.

(Image credit: Niantic)

How to redeem the freebies

To nab the free goodies, you’ll have to claim the offer through the Pokémon Go Prime Gaming page. Head over to that website, select the offer you want to redeem, and follow the instructions. Once you're done, you should be given a unique code.

That code can be redeemed in two ways: through the Pokémon Go website or the Pokémon Go app. If browsers are more your thing, head over to the Pokémon Go website’s redemption page and log into your account. Plug the code into the text box, click redeem, and, hey presto, you’ve just bagged yourself some prizes.

To redeem the code in the app, navigate to the main map screen and tap the Poké Ball at the bottom. Click the shop icon and copy the code into the text box listed under the “Promos” section. Just hit the redeem button, and you’re done.

However, only Android users can redeem codes through the Pokémon Go app. If you’re playing on an iOS device, you’ll have to use the website.