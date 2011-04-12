Cisco kills Flip video camera line

The humble Flip video camera is no more, as Cisco has announced that it is closing the Flip business.

It's part of Cisco's plan to pull out of all consumer business, sticking to its traditional stomping ground of the enterprise side of the market.

Existing Flip owners will still have a certain level of customer support available, however, with Cisco promising to do so with a 'transition plan' that hasn't yet been outlined.

Key targeted moves to network centricity

John Chambers, Cisco chairman and CEO said of the changes, "We are making key, targeted moves as we align operations in support of our network-centric platform strategy.

"As we move forward, our consumer efforts will focus on how we help our enterprise and service provider customers optimise and expand their offerings for consumers, and help ensure the network's ability to deliver on those offerings."

We were a little puzzled when Cisco picked up the Flip business in a $590m deal back in 2009, but that was back in the days before HD video shooting smartphones were the norm and the dinky camera could do no wrong.

Cisco said at the time that it was hoping to take its "consumer business to the next level". We're not sure that this is exactly what it had in mind.