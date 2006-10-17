BenQ announces slender X720 camera

BenQ seems to be releasing digital cameras at the speed of light at the moment - just a week after it launched the 7-megapixel slim-line E720 it has struck again with an even more powerful, and even slimmer, model.

The sleek BenQ X720 is a slender 12.5 millimetres thick and weighs only 120g. However, plenty of features have been crammed into the camera, including:

3x optical zoom smc-Pentax lens

2.5-inch colour TFT LCD

Secure Digital flash memory support

ISO ratings auto, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1000, 1200, 4000

Super Shake-Free image stabilisation

30fps VGA video with sound

BenQ has yet to confirm a release date, but the X720 should appear some time in November. It will have a price tag of £170.