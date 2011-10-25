First Nokia Windows Phone devices revealed

The first two Nokia Windows Phone devices will be called the Lumia 800 and Lumia 710 according to leaked marketing materials ahead of Nokia World.

The long-awaited handsets are likely to be unveiled by CEO Stephen Elop at the Nokia World expo in London on Wednesday, and are set to go on sale next month.

The Lumia 800, which has long been spoken of as the Nokia SeaRay, will look similar to the N9 and boast 512MB of memory, weight 142g and by 12mm thick, according to the posters.

The Lumia 710, codenamed Sabre, is set to arrive packing a curved candybar form factor and will have 8GB of internal storage.

A year in the making

Wednesday's reveal will bring to a close a year-long wait for Nokia's Windows Phone offering.

For both the Finnish manufacturer and Microsoft the partnership could not be more important.

Nokia sees Windows Phone as a path back to prominence after sticking with the ill-fated Symbian OS for way too long, while Microsoft reckons Nokia's hardware expertise can held Windows Phone rival iOS and Android.

It's possible that there will be more than these two handsets revealed during tomorrow's keynote.

