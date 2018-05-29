Nokia 5.1, 3.1 and 2.1 arrive with eye-catching price tags

There are three new, highly affordable Nokia-branded smartphones have launched, offering an Android experience at a price many will be able to afford.

The new handsets are the Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1, and they are the successors to the Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and Nokia 2 from 2017.

The new Nokia 5 (2018) features a 5.5-inch, 18:9 display with a full HD+ resolution, octa-core chipset, 2GB/3GB of RAM, 16GB/32GB of storage, microSD slot, 16MP rear camera, 8MP wide-angle front camera, Android 8.1 Oreo and a 2,960mAh battery.

That's all wrapped in a premium metal unibody that's available in three colors: Satin Copper, Tempered Blue and Black.

The Nokia 5.1 release date is set for July and prices starting at €189 (around $220, £165, AU$290) for the 2GB/16GB option, while the 3GB/32GB configuration will set you back €219 (around $255, £190, AU$330).

Getting cheaper

Next up is the new Nokia 3 (2018), with a 5.2-inch HD, 18:9 display, octa-core chipset, 2GB/3GB of RAM, 16GB/32GB of RAM, 13MP rear camera, 8MP wide-angle front snapper, Android 8.1 Oreo and a 2,990mAh battery.

The Nokia 3.1 will be available sooner, with a release date set for June, and it'll cost you €139 ($160, £120, AU$210) for the 2GB/16GB variant and €169 ($200, £150, AU$260) for the 3GB/32GB version.

Finally, and rounding off the trio of new low-cost Nokia phones, we have the new Nokia 2. Unlike the other two phones, the Nokia 2.1 runs Android Oreo Go Edition - a lighter version of Google's operating system specifically made for cheaper handsets with less power.

The Nokia 2.1 comes with a 5.5-inch HD display, Snapdragon 425 chipset, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage (of which 4.7GB is available), microSD slot and a 4,000mAh battery.

It's claimed the Nokia 2.1 can last two days on a single charge, and it'll set you back just $115 (around £85, AU$150) when it goes on sale in July.