Nikon mirrorless camera release date, price, news and leaks

Update: Nikon has confirmed August 23 as the launch date for its new camera.



It's official. Nikon has finally confirmed the development of a full-frame, Nikon FX-format, mirrorless camera, and we'll see it on August 23. What's more, the new camera will feature a new lens mount, which will also see a new line of Nikkor lenses.

Nikon has already dipped its toe into mirrorless with its unsuccessful 1 Series range of cameras. Based on a 1-inch sensor, those cameras never really caught on, with Nikon recently confirming that its 1 Series cameras and lenses are no longer in production.

By opting to go in the other direction and launch a high-end full-frame mirrorless camera, Nikon will be competing with not only rivals like Sony's range of full-frame mirrorless cameras, such as the Alpha A7R III, but also with its own full-frame DSLR line-up.

Nikon DSLR owners don't need to worry, however, as the company won't be abandoning its heritage to focus solely on mirrorless, stating that it plans "the continued development of Nikon digital-SLR cameras, providing consumers with the choices to enjoy the unique values of either system".

Let's take a look a look at everything we know so far about the new full-frame Nikon mirrorless camera.

Launch confirmed for August 23

Nikon has launched a dedicated microsite

Livestream set to start at 5am BST and Midnight EDT

While initial rumors had suggested an announcement on July 23, we now have an official launch date of August 23.

Nikon has launched a dedicated Nikon mirrorless website, which Nikon includes a countdown clock that's ticking down to 12 midnight ET on August 23 (that's 5am BST, 2pm AEST, and 9pm PT on August 22).



A news release says: "In anticipation of Nikon’s introduction of the next generation full-frame mirrorless camera and Nikkor lenses, we invite you to join us live from Tokyo […] for a special live streaming presentation about the future of optics and imaging."

That's quite a bit sooner than a lot of people initially expected – it was widely thought that the announcement would come at the photography industry's biggest event, Photokina, in September.

Nikon mirrorless camera: the first glimpse

Features a DSLR-style design

Large vari-angle touchscreen

Doesn't resemble any camera in Nikon's lineup

Without any fanfare or press release, Nikon Europe has posted a short video on its YouTube account. Spotted by NikonRumors.com, the short film is titled 'Travel of Light', and consists mostly up of some rather obscure graphics that wouldn't look out of place in a 1990s sci-fi TV show.

However, just over a minute in things suddenly get interesting – the camera pans out to reveal a silhouetted camera and lens, which doesn't appear to resemble any camera in Nikon's current lineup.

There are a few little things we can pick out from the video, but not much. We can see that the camera is going for a more DSLR-style design, similar to Sony's Alpha A7 series, with a centrally positioned electronic viewfinder. There's also a large (3.2-inch?) display on the back of the camera, while the relatively narrow body rules it out this being a DSLR.

Nikon mirrorless camera: design

Large and defined handgrip

No built-in flash

Similar in size to a Sony Alpha A7 series camera

By looking at some of the images that have leaked out, along with some screengrabs of the teaser video we can get a bit more of an idea of what the new camera will look like.

In our stills from the teaser video you can see that the lens mount dominates the front of the camera. You can also see what appears to be a large and defined handgrip, while there's a mode dial on the top of the camera. A couple of buttons on the rear of the camera are briefly highlighted as well – possibly a dedicated AF-On button and thumb joystick to select AF?

After that there are three more leaked images. Two are moody studio shots, showing a raised front where the electronic viewfinder will sit, with what looks like a large dioptre adjustment on the right-hand side. It's most likely that the new Nikon mirrorless camera will not feature a built-in flash and this image appears to support that, while the shot also looks to reveal a pronounced handgrip just on the edge of the frame.

The final image gives us a slightly clearer view of what the camera looks like, and while it's still hard to pick out details in the shot, the camera itself looks similar in size to a Sony Alpha A7 series camera.

According to someone who's handled the camera, the overall handling and feel is supposed to be excellent, with a nice finish and very comfortable grip. We'll obviously have to reserve judgment on that until we get our hands on it (or them).

Nikon mirrorless camera: sensor

Could potentially see two new cameras with different sensors

One model could feature a 45MP resolution sensor

Second camera could feature as 24-24MP sensor

NikonRumors.com is reporting that we could see two different Nikon mirrorless cameras, with the two cameras featuring different sensors. This could see Nikon follow a similar approach to Sony and its Alpha A7 range of cameras, with two different resolution sensors being used by a virtually identical body.

One model could feature a 45MP resolution full-frame sensor, which suggests it could be very similar in design to the brilliant 45.4MP sensor found on the D850 and would make it a direct rival to the Alpha A7R III.

What about the other camera? This is rumored to have a sensor with a resolution in the region of 24-25MP, which would again put this potentially in direct competition with Sony's Alpha A7 III.

At the moment, we think we'll likely see one model launched first.

Nikon mirrorless camera: lens mount

Completely new lens mount

An adapter will be available for F-mount lenses

Three lenses will be launched at first

Nikon's famous F-mount has been around since 1959, which means there's a huge range of choice when it comes to lenses, both new and old (though to get the best out of the latest sensors, you'll want to be using modern glass).

However, Nikon has made the bold decision to drop the F-mount for its new mirrorless range of full-frame cameras, opting instead of a completely new lens mount design.

The shift to a new lens mount is no surprise, as this provides Nikon's engineers with a blank canvas to work with. However, Nikon says that along with the new camera, a new mount adapter is being developed to enable existing Nikon F-mount lenses to work on the new camera.

We imagine there will be some caveats here regarding compatibility, especially with older optics

We imagine there will be some caveats here regarding compatibility, especially with older optics (the F-mount has been around since 1959 don't forget), but we expect this shouldn't be an issue with Nikon's latest line of Nikkor lenses. We'll know more very soon.

With Nikon developing a new lens mount it's likely that there will be a limited range of lenses at launch, as it's going to take time to develop an entire range of new lenses – just ask Sony. However, if Nikon can get the new mount adapter right and offer decent compatibility and functionality with a range of lenses, this should make the new camera a more tempting proposition for users who've already invested heavily in Nikon glass.

What about the new lens mount though? It's not quite clear what the dimensions will be, but at the moment rumors suggest the lens mount will have an opening of 55mm, which is a little larger than the rumored Z mount, which had an opening of 49mm.

NikonRumors says the new mirrorless mount will be compatible with ultra-fast f/0.95 lenses – this ties in with Nikon registering the NOCT trademark and f/0.9 lens patents back in June.

Initially it's expected that three lenses will be launched alongside the new cameras: a 24-70mm f/4, 35mm and 50mm (with the two prime lenses featuring a fast f/1.4 maximum aperture).

Nikon mirrorless camera: price

Regarding pricing, this could be way off, but the 45MP model could cost around $4,000 (around £3,000/AU$7,100, though likely more) with the 24-70mm lens, while the 25MP model is likely to be under $3,000 (£2,300/AU$5,300, again, this could be higher), also with a lens.

Other Nikon mirrorless camera leaks and rumors

5-axis image stabilization system

XQD cards for storage

Over 400 AF points

The new camera (or cameras) will feature an autofocus system with over 400 AF points, though the exact number isn't quite clear just yet.

Other rumored specs include a 5-axis in-body stabilization system, 9fps burst shooting and an electronic viewfinder with a high-res 3.6-million-dot display.

While you might think that SD cards would be the storage medium of choice, but it could be that Nikon decides to stick with XQD cards if the rumors are to be believed, while CF Express have also been muted.