Microsoft Outlook extension finally comes to Google Chrome

Microsoft is making it even easier to access your email in Outlook from Google's browser with the release of its new Chrome extension.

As reported by Windows Central and first spotted by Leo Varela, the software giant's Outlook extension is now available on the Chrome Web Store.

Once added to Chrome, the extension, which works with Outlook as well as Hotmail accounts, allows users to access Microsoft's email service without having to switch tabs.

We've built a list of the best email services available

These are the best browsers on the market today

Also check out our roundup of the best VPN services

If the extension looks familiar, this is because Microsoft released the exact same extension for Edge back in June.

Microsoft Outlook browser extension

Microsoft's new Outlook extension for Chrome not only makes it possible for users to quickly access their email but they can also access Outlook Calendar as well as their tasks and contacts right from the extensions menu at the top of Google's browser.

Whether you're working from home or have already returned to the office, this new extension can help boost your productivity as you'll be able to read, write and send emails without having to switch to another tab or app.

Microsoft's Outlook browser extension can even be used to look up, add and edit your Outlook contacts and to enter new Outlook tasks, edit them and mark them as complete.

Google Chrome users can add Microsoft's new Outlook extension to their browser from this page on the Chrome Web Store while Edge users can do so here.

We've also featured the best email clients

Via Windows Central