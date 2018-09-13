Lenovo unveils ThinkShield to ramp up enterprise security

Lenovo today announced ThinkShield, a new secuirity platform intended to secure devices through the entire product life cycle. Unveiled at the company’s Transform 2.0 event in New York, ThinkShield secures devices right from the manufacturing and supply chain, ensuring that devices entering the enterprise segment aren’t infected or compromised before they’re even turned on.

The company elaborated on how a tightly monitored supply-chain network ensures that nothing compromises the manufacturing process, while partnerships such as the one with Intel allows customers to see exactly where each component has come from and provide up to seven different authentication factors for greater security.

BIOS-based Smart USB protection allows IT professionals to configure USB ports to respond only to keyboards and pointing devices, keeping employees’ PCs safer from rogue USB storage devices being plugged in during bootup, for example.

The company also employs physical laptop camera shutters on its upcoming laptops, and showcased its new screens equipped with ThinkPad Privacy Guard security. When activated, the screen can only be visible when looked at directly, while anyone viewing the screen at an angle will only see a blank screen.

Once devices reach the end of their lifecycle, Lenovo keeps potentially sensitive data secure by wiping the drives and securely recycling the parts. The company also offers a paid Keep Your Drive service that ensures sensitive information never leaves customers’ hands.