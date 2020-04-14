Huawei warns UK against reversing 5G development

Huawei’s UK chief has published an open letter dismissing criticism of the company’s participation in the nation's 5G plans.

In the letter, Victor Zhang warned that any decision taken against the Huawei’s involvement in laying out the 5G roadmap in the country would not help its cause, and could instead do a “disservice” to the country.

The Chinese technology giant was awarded a limited role in building 5G infrastructure in the UK back in January. However, the decision was opposed by many and in March a backbench of Conservative party MP's hinted that it could be overturned.

5G in the UK

In his letter, Zhang also highlighted the importance of internet connectivity and the work that the company has already done with BT, Vodafone and EE to ensure that connectivity remains uninterrupted during the pandemic outbreak.

According to Huawei, telecom systems in the UK are under severe stress as the usage of home internet has shot up by 50% due to the national lockdown.

“We have built trust in our UK business over 20 years by helping our customers – the mobile network operators – provide consumers with affordable, reliable calls and data. Despite this, there has been groundless criticism from some about Huawei’s involvement in the UK’s 5G rollout,” Zhang wrote.

Hitting out at the people opposing Huawei, he added, “And there are those who choose to continue to attack us without presenting any evidence.”

A group of Conservative MP’s had written a letter to the British prime minister to “rethink on relations” and decrease the dependency on China with a long-term strategic view.

Huawei’s critics in the UK feel that the company is just a face for the Chinese government ,and allowing the company any access in setting up the 5G infrastructure can put the country's national security at risk.

These are the best 5G phones you can buy in 2020

Via: BBC