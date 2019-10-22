Googling these celebrities might get you hacked

Looking for more information about your favorite celebrities online? You might want to be careful as it could get you hacked according to McAfee's 2019 list of the most dangerous celebrities to search for online.

For the thirteenth year in a row, the McAfee has researched which famous individuals generate the riskiest search results that could potentially expose fans to malicious websites and viruses.

Actress Alexis Bledel, most commonly known for portraying Rory Gilmore in the network TV show Gilmore Girls, tops this year's list followed by the Late Late Show's host James Corden. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner came in third and other notable celebrities on McAfee's list include Anna Kendrick, Lupita Nyong'o, Jimmy Fallon, Jackie Chan, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Marvel actress Tessa Thompson.

Alexis Bledel and Sophie Turner's names are strongly associated with searches which include the term “torrent” which is why these two actresses appeared so high on this year's list. Although consumers have access to more content than ever before with a wide variety of streaming services now available, many still choose to put their digital lives at risk in exchange for pirated content.

Preying on consumers

Consumers are interacting with content across multiple devices and conducting potentially dangerous searches across the internet to find the latest information or gossip on them without fear of consequence.

However, for cybercriminals, this creates a huge opportunity to lure unsuspecting consumers to malicious websites that may install malware or steal personal information and passwords.

Chief consumer security evangelist at McAfee, Gary Davis explained that consumers need to educate themselves when it comes to searching for content online, saying:

“Consumers may not be fully aware that the searches they conduct pose risk, nor may they understand the detrimental effects that can occur when personal information is compromised in exchange for access to their favorite celebrities, movies, TV shows or music. Criminals use deceptive websites to dupe unsuspecting consumers into accessing malicious files or content. It is essential that consumers learn to protect their digital lives from lurking cybercriminals by thinking twice before they click on suspicious links or download content.”

To avoid falling victim to malware and other cyber threats, McAfee recommends that users exercise caution on what they click, refrain from using illegal streaming sites and protect their devices online with antivirus and anti-malware software.