Microsoft's been left red-faced after one observer noticed that the team behind the company's Xbox Twitter account was updating from an Android device.

You can only see the source of a tweet if you're using a third-party app like Tweetbot, but we're sure someone got a stern telling off nonetheless.

Not the best way to build support for Windows Phone really. Did no one learn anything from Alicia Keys?

Via The Next Web

