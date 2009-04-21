Lego Rock Band officially announced

Warner Bros has announced that Lego Rock Band is real and will be with us sometime soon.

The game has been developed by the Lego Group (owned by Warner Bros), Harmonix and MTV Games, and is looking to bring in a younger crowd to the Rock Band franchise.

The game will be available for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and the Wii, and there is also a Nintendo DSi one in the works.

Kid-friendly

"Lego Rock Band combines the multiplayer music experience of Rock Band with the fun, customisation and humour of the Lego videogame franchise packed with brilliant chart-topping songs and classic favourites suitable for younger audiences," says the press release.

Warner also uses the word tween in its release, just to reiterate the fact that this is for all type of kids.

The kid-friendly songs include Blur's 'Song 2', Carl Douglas' 'Kung Fu Fighting', and Europe's 'The Final Countdown'.

Although nothing is mentioned about any news stuff that will happen in the game, but Henrik Taudorf Lorensen, Vice President, the Lego Group, does hint that "It will deliver innovative new elements of game play that complement the fun of the Rock Band experience."

