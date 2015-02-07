Xbox One is finally getting a screenshot feature

Microsoft has been teasing a screenshot feature for the Xbox One for a long time, but despite frequent updates to the console it still can't snap an image of its own display.

Sony's PS4 has had the ability since launch, making it extra irksome for Xbox fans who've been waiting more than a year just to be able to take a screenshot.

But it seems the feature is finally coming, as Microsoft Studios and Xbox head Phil Spencer today tweeted a screenshot of his Xbox One developer unit taking a screenshot.

"Nice to finally be doing this on my Xbox One dev kit," he wrote.

Spencer said last October that the feature was still "months away," making this the perfect time for it to debut. Hopefully we'll see it in the next Xbox One update in March.