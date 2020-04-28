G Suite now lets you manage all your Windows 10 devices

Google’s enhanced desktop security for Windows is now available for G Suite users. This much-awaited feature allows system administrators to enforce security policies on the devices issued to employees just like they did for Android devices, iPhones, Chromebook and Jamboards.

Google says the feature has been in progress for over two years and launched in beta mode earlier this year. It empowers system administrators with full control over devices issued to employees, thus safeguarding official data present on them.

System administrators can now enforce security policies related to login operations, file storage, encryption, and other features on the Windows 10 devices issued to employees.

Enhanced security

Google has also added SSO which essentially means that users will be able to access their device with the G Suite ID and accessing G Suite, and other SSO enabled features will become easy. User accounts will also get additional protection with Google’s anti-hijacking and suspicious login detection technologies.

Additional benefits include the ability to wipe the device remotely and pushing Windows updates from the cloud without the need of it connecting to the enterprise network.

Once enabled this feature will ensure that the devices are compliant with the organizational policies and are secured.

The Windows 10 device management feature is now available to all G Suite Enterprise, G Suite Enterprise for Education, and Cloud Identity Premium customers. System administrators will have to ensure that all the Windows 10 devices have Google Credential Provider for Windows app installed on them before being able to use Enhanced security for Windows 10.

Work together with the Best online collaboration tools

Via: ZDNet