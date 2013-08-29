Raspberry Pi-based FUZE computers seek to light programming spark

A new Raspberry Pi workstation featuring an integrated Model B version of the diminutive computer is being launched to tempt people into programming.

Resembling a plumped up ZX Spectrum, the FUZE powered by Raspberry Pi squeezes the 512MB model into a retro-styled case with an integrated UK-layout keyboard.

Its back panel can be removed to allow access to the Raspberry Pi's various connectivity ports. The unit comes with a mouse, pass-thru electronic interface and solderless breadboard for electronic projects.

The company behind the FUZE, Aylesbury-based Binary Distribution, is supplying the BASIC, Python and Scratch programming languages to load onto the machine, in addition to Project Cards (PDF) that cover the UK's ICT curriculum.

Maximite Edition

FUZE powered by Raspberry Pi is joined by a second version, the FUZE Maximite Edition, which boots straight into the BASIC programming environment to help people up and running quicker.

Both versions of the workstation require an external VGA monitor and are available to pre-order now for £179.99, with an expected shipping date of August 30.

Binary Distribution claims that both workstations are suitable for programmers of all abilities. It claims that children in particular "can use simple BASIC commands to learn the fundamentals of programming while at the same time are given an introduction to simple electronic parts".