Lenovo launches new ThinkVision modular monitors

Lenovo is continuing its push into the modular desktop PC space. At CES 2016, Lenovo unveiled two new displays, each with a different take on how a modular monitor should work.

The ThinkVision X24 Pro is a 23.8-inch full HD IPS monitor that can connect via mDP or USB-C wires. The monitor also has an articulating RealSense 3D camera, making Windows 10 login effortless easy with Windows Hello. For those who work with 3D printing, the articulating camera can also be used to capture 3D scans, making it a versatile setup. The display also comes with stereo 3W stereo speakers built in.

While the monitor is priced at $399 when it starts shipping in May, the best part about the ThinkVision X24 Pro is the optional accessories. With these accessories, you can adapt the monitor to your needs. A WiGig Bar ($250) adds WiGig functionality in a sleek way to your monitor, so you won't need a clunky dock. There's also a wireless charging stand ($150) that will allow you to set your smartphone on the base to wirelessly recharge.

Modular AIO

If you want an all-in-one PC but desire the ability to easily upgrade, Lenovo's ThinkCentre TIO II display is a great solution. The display comes in either 22-inch or 24-inch form factors, and the screens have very minimal bezel. The resolution is full HD on both screen sizes.

The nice part about the ThinkCentre TIO II is that it comes with a mounting bracket on the rear. If you use Lenovo's Tiny PCs, you can slide the Tiny PC into the rear mounting bracket, and the overall package will resemble an AIO PC. The best part is that if you need to upgrade the monitor, you can reuse the computing portion, and similarly if you need to upgrade the computing side of the equation, you can save and reuse the screen.

Lenovo says that the new ThinkCentre TIO II will be compatible with second and third generation models of the ThinkCentre Tiny, Chrombox Tiny, and ThinClients.

Pricing information is not yet available, but Lenovo said that the ThinkCentre TIO II will begin shipping in April.