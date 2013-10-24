Mavericks adoption rate mauls Mountain Lion as Mac users enjoy the free ride

Mavericks is the Top Gun, but should it be soaring higher?

The best things in life are free, according to Mac users who have installed the new free-for-all OS X 10.9 Mavericks software in droves since the update went public on October 22

According to new figures from Chitika, in the first 24 hours, 5.5% of Macs it tracks were running Mac OS X 10.9, which made headlines as the first major Aple update to be available without charge.

That's compared to just 1.6% of machines that were running its paid-for predecessor Mac OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion after the first day.

In fact, Chitika claimed, it took the previous version four days reach the same level.

Not so fast...

While it's no shock the offer of free software, which gives all compatible Macs built since 2007 the chance to get up to speed with the new features in one jump, is being well received by users, it's actually a bit surprising the adoption figures aren't higher than 5.5%.

Reports following the launch of iOS 7 in September claimed that the adoption rate was as high as 35% after day one. It grew to over 50% in the first week.

Of course, the mobile operating system boasts a much higher profile than the computing platform these days, while iOS 7 brought a much larger revamp than Mavericks and carried a larger weight of expectation and excitement.

However, is it outlandish to think more Mac users may have jumped on board at this stage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.