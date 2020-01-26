Bitdefender wants to protect your device for just over 7 dollars, but there's a catch

If you're looking for a great deal on security - Bitdefender has extended its Black Friday sale and its Total Security 2020 platform has never been so cheap.

The company is offering a huge 60% discount, which means you pay only $35.99 (excluding taxes) for a year's protection instead of the usual $89.99.

That’s about $7.20 per device, or just pennies per day, for one of the best security suites on the market.

Bitdefender Total Security 2020 - $35.99 (60% off) Not only is this one of the cheapest antivirus deals around, it comes from one of the world's biggest security companies. Bitdefender Total Security 2020 is your Swiss Army knife - a security toolkit that also boasts multi-layer ransomware protection on up to five devices. It constantly tracks malware, recording cyberthreat patterns to keep you secure online.

While there is a VPN tool includes, it's not the best in town for a number of reasons - and we believe you'd be much better off using a standalone service such as ExpressVPN .

In a nutshell, you get complete protection across up to five of your devices (Windows, MacOS, iOS and Android). The new version includes webcam and anti-ransomware protection and zero system slowdowns, plus dozens of other features.

Just bear in mind that this deal is only valid for the first year and you will likely pay far more going forward. One way to get around the issue is to use a different email on renewal to pass as a new customer.

We'd recommend leaving the company's Antivirus Plus 2020 and Internet Security 2020 offerings; both of them are fantastic products but will run you $12 and $4 respectively. With Total Security 2020, you get a much better all-rounder with extra device coverage to boot.