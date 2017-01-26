Adverts are about to invade Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger is set to undergo a big change in the near future – the company is bringing adverts to the app for the very first time.

Adverts won’t appear in your chats, but instead in your main menu. It'll be much like when Messenger notifies you to chat with somebody because it's their birthday or that they’re currently online.

Ads will appear with a brand, a picture and a short description. If you tap on it you'll start what Facebook is calling an “ad-experience” - essentially a chat - with a brand to learn more information.

What the "ad-experiences" will look like isn't currently clear, but we think it will be similar to a chat with one of Facebook Messenger’s Bots.

Brand chat

Facebook wrote in a blog post, "For the Messenger community, it may enhance the discovery of new experiences to make it seamless to interact with businesses on their terms.

"For businesses, it could offer a new way to surface their products and services to current and potential customers."

Right now the feature is just in a test stage for Australia and Thailand, but if it's a success Facebook is sure to roll the feature out around the world as soon as possible.