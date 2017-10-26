Super Mario Odyssey tips and tricks guide

Now that it's been out for a while, the Nintendo Switch has started to build up a really appealing and increasingly diverse library of games. But that doesn't make the release of Super Mario Odyssey any less exciting.

Arguably the biggest Switch release since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Odyssey is an example of Nintendo utilizing the power of its new console to set one of its iconic IP's free in an open world and give them a new lease on life.

Super Mario Odyssey is a game that's all about discovery and exploration. Bearing that in mind, we don't want to give you a guide that's too filled with spoilers.

However, some tips and tricks to get started are never a bad thing, so click through for some advice and knowledge that we wish we'd had when we first started playing. They should hopefully make your first steps into this wide open 3D Mario world feel more heroic and less tragically Homeric.

Don't forget to keep coming back – as time goes on we'll add to this list with more fun secrets that we uncover.